CERRO GORDO — Mary Joan York, 75, of Cerro Gordo passed away peacefully at her home on May 24, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 12:30 PM, Wednesday, May 27 at Cerro Gordo Cemetery. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Cerro Gordo is assisting the family. Memorials in Mary Jo's honor may be made to Cerro Gordo American Legion Post 117.

Mary Jo was born April 16, 1945 in Decatur, the daughter of William O. and Mary L. (Camden) Frydenger. She married C. Russell York on August 3, 1963 in Cerro Gordo. Mary Jo worked for both Staley Credit Union and Horizon Credit Union. She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of both Cerro Gordo American Legion Post 117 and VFW Post 99 of Decatur. Mary Jo was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Brethren Church of Cerro Gordo. Most of all she treasured time spent with her family, especially enjoying her grandchildren's sports and activities.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Russell; children, Mike (Dawn) York of Cerro Gordo, Christine (Brian) Reed of Sherman; grandsons, Jake, Cooper and Brody; granddaughters, Brittni and Brenna; siblings, James William Frydenger, Betty L. Witters, Donna D. (Paul) Bilyeu, Thomas L. (Adrienne) Frydenger and several nieces and nephews.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents.

