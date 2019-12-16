DECATUR — Mary JoAnn Gaede, 82, of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

JoAnn was born in Decatur on February 4, 1937 to Harry Rex and Naoma (Atwell) Speagle. She married Leonard Edgar Gaede on April 7, 1957; he survives. She is also survived by her four children: Toni (Phil) Griffin of Decatur, Chris Gaede of FL, Jeff (Jeanne Hall) Gaede of Portland, OR and Charles (Kim) Gaede of Illiopolis; seven grandchildren: Brittany Black, Jacob Griffin, McKenzie Griffin, Zach Gaede, Alex Gaede, Amber (Jason) Janiak and Aaron (Melissa) Blevins; eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers and three sisters.

When she was in her early twenties she worked as a surgery tech at DMH. She left to marry and start her family and was a Marine Corps wife for 14 years. When her children were grown, she loved to play bingo, volunteered at the Red Cross and fed her many birds in the yard daily.

Services to celebrate the life of JoAnn Gaede will be held at 1 PM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday from 11 AM- 1 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in her name are suggested to the American Red Cross. Inurnment will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com

