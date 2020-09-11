DECATUR - Mary K. “Kathy” Barnes, 74, of Decatur, passed away at her residence on Sept. 8, 2020.
Kathy was born Aug. 30, 1947 in Wapella, IL, the daughter of Leonard and Mary (Burns) Medler.
Kathy had worked within the grain accounting department at ADM, retiring after 22.5 years of service. She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. She spent much time as a volunteer with “Stitches”, knitting hats for students and soldiers. She enjoyed baking and gardening. She also loved to spend countless hours with her beloved grandchildren.
Surviving are her children: Jarred Barnes (Alicia) of Fort Worth, TX, Jacquelyn Gillock (Matthew) of Auburn, IL; siblings: Donald Medler of Kansas City, Ann Smith of Morton, IL; grandchildren: Connor, Parker, McKenzie and Tatum.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Darrin Barnes; and sister Sharon Head.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church.
Visitation will be from 5 – 7 PM Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home.
Burial will be at the St. Patrick Cemetery in Wapella, IL.
Condolences may be left to Kathy's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.
