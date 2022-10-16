Feb. 10, 1929 - Oct. 14, 2022

DECATUR — Mary Katherine Howard, 94, of Decatur, IL passed away peacefully on October 14, 2022 in her home. She was very loved by family and friends.

Mary was born on February 10, 1929 in Shelbyville, IL to Albert and Jeanie Morris. She retired from DMH after 38 years and was a member of Salem Baptist Church.

Mary is survived by her daughters: Phyllis Perez and Mary Lou York; five grandchildren: Kim Williams, Mark Perez, Byron (Rae) Perez, Nikki (Chris) Cutler, Kelly York; and six great-grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry Howard; and companion, Pat McCauley; daughter, Mickie Pride; four brothers; and five sisters.

Services will be 12:00 PM Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Dawson & Wikoff West Wood St Funeral Home. Visitations will be one hour prior to the service. Burial to follow in Pleasant View Cemetery in Assumption. Family asks memorials given to Salem Baptist Church.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 515 W. Wood St. Decatur