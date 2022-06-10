Mary Katherine Lewis Toben

She was born October 14, 1932, to Howard D. and Georgia M (Chambliss) Lewis in Evansville, IN. She had one sister Virginia (Lewis) Chambliss.

She earned her BA in Elementary Education from Millikin University, and her Masters in Education from Eastern Illinois University. Mary taught First Grade for 20-years at EJ Muffley Elementary School in Decatur IL.

Mary was a loving, and nurturing wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and friend. Mary enjoyed her 20-year teaching career. She truly cared about each and every one of her students. She adored her family especially her grandchildren. Mary delighted in each of their unique talents and successes. She is missed by her loving husband, family and many friends.