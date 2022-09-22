Sept. 23, 1951 - Sept. 17, 2022

DECATUR — Mary Kathryn "Kay" Gatchel, 70, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022. She was born September 23, 1951 to Agnes and Norbert Cohorst. Mary Kay married Dennis Gatchel on August 2, 1975.

Her teaching career included stops at Bement, Breese, Decatur Public Schools, and Sullivan. Mary Kay was a member of the Alpha Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma.

Mary Kay is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis, and her brother, Robert Cohorst. Mary Kay is survived by her daughter, Cara; also by her brothers: Timothy Cohorst, Montrose, IL, and Thomas Cohorst, Apex, NC; and many extended family members and friends that became family.

Private family services will be held at a future date at the Effingham St. Anthony Church Cemetery. The family requests that instead of flowers and other memorabilia donations be made to the Meridian Schools Ag Foundation in care of Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland, Decatur, IL 62526.