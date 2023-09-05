Sept. 9, 1951 - Sept. 2, 2023

DECATUR — Mary "Kristy" Kristine Van Dolah, 71, of Decatur, IL, passed away September 2, 2023, at The Loft of Rock Springs.

Kristy was born September 9, 1951, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Thomas Joseph and Zola (Landgrebe) Copeland. She married the love of her life, Gerald Van Dolah on September 5, 1970, in Cerro Gordo, IL.

Kristy enjoyed going to rummage sales, garage sales and thrift stores. She also enjoyed making blankets for others and doing cross-stitch and knit ting.

Surviving are her husband, Jerry; sons: Brian Van Dolah of Cincinnati, OH, and Brent Van Dolah of Decatur, IL.

Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2023, at Lester Barnet Cemetery in Decatur, IL.

Memorials to Parkinson"s Foundation.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Kristy.

Condolences may be left to her family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.