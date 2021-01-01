DECATUR - Mary L. Goodwin, 83, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 8:16 a.m., Wednesday, December 30, 2020, in her residence.
Private family services will be held at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Entombment will be at the Goodwin Family Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Mary’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the American Lung Association, or Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois Charitable Fund. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.
Mrs. Goodwin was born January 26, 1937, in Fontanet, IN, the daughter of Howard D. and Elizabeth O. (Crouse) Mann. She was co-founder, along with her husband, and president of Goodmar, Inc. Mary had a great love of jazz music and was a member of the Juvae Jazz Club. She loved to plant flowers in her gardens, enjoyed cooking, and traveling with her husband, Russell. Mary married Russell A. Goodwin, Sr., on June 7, 1958. He preceded her in death on April 26, 2009.
Surviving are her step-son Russell Goodwin Jr. and his wife, Patty, of Decatur; step-daughter Anna Marie Deaton of Roseville, CA; daughters Barbara Ann Goodwin of Decatur and Sandy Brust and her husband, Peter, of Murrieta, CA; son-in-law Darwin Tippit of Decatur; sister Betty L. Mann of Decatur; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter, Lisa Tippit; sisters, Grace Tucker and Norma Bell; and her great-grandson, Keegan Walter.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Ben Esparaz, the staff of Cancer Care Specialists, HSHS Hospice staff, and special caregiver and family friend, Mandy Moore, for all their care, compassion, and support to Mary and her family.
