DECATUR - Mary L. Goodwin, 83, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 8:16 a.m., Wednesday, December 30, 2020, in her residence.

Private family services will be held at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Entombment will be at the Goodwin Family Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Mary’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the American Lung Association, or Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois Charitable Fund. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Mrs. Goodwin was born January 26, 1937, in Fontanet, IN, the daughter of Howard D. and Elizabeth O. (Crouse) Mann. She was co-founder, along with her husband, and president of Goodmar, Inc. Mary had a great love of jazz music and was a member of the Juvae Jazz Club. She loved to plant flowers in her gardens, enjoyed cooking, and traveling with her husband, Russell. Mary married Russell A. Goodwin, Sr., on June 7, 1958. He preceded her in death on April 26, 2009.