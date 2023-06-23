Aug. 19, 1930 - June 20, 2023

DECATUR — Mary L. Oliver, 92, of Decatur, passed away June 20, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Graveside service will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Taylorville.

Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family.

Mary was born August 19, 1930, in Niantic, the daughter of John Baker and Sara (Arnold) Keller. She worked for many years as an accountant at Wagner Casting until her retirement in 1989. Mary was an avid bowler - earning a spot in the Decatur Bowling Hall of Fame.

She is survived by her sister, Ruth Boldt; sister-in-law, Mary Keller; and five nieces and their families. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Keller; sister, Betty Keller; and brother-in-law, Dwight Boldt.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.