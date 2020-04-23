× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

KENNEY — Mary L. Rohrscheib, 84, of Kenney, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Decatur, Illinois. A private family graveside service will be held Monday April 27, 2020 at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Kenney. Her pastor and friend, Ernie Harvey, will officiate. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary was born July 22, 1935, in Latham to Orville and Hazel Pauline Centers Cutright. She had the good fortune to be raised in close and loving family of nine children, with each of her siblings a source of life-long love, fun, and friendship. Mary was a graduate of Kenney High School and Lincoln Christian College. She earned a Master's in education at Fort Hayes State University, and after a brief time teaching in Kansas, she returned to central Illinois to a rewarding career teaching third and fourth grade the Maroa Grade School.