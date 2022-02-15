DECATUR — Mary Lee (Bess) Graham, of Decatur, IL, passed away suddenly at Imboden Creek Living Center on February 3, 2022. She was 91.

Preceding her in death were her father, Dr. Emery Bess, and mother Myrtle (Stepp) Bess, both of Fillmore, IL; sister, Lt. Col. Jane Catherine Bess, of Colorado; and husband, Donald Knapp Graham of Decatur.

She is survived by son, Robert Scott Graham of Halethorpe, MD; daughter, Erin Lee Graham of Ocala, FL; five grand-children and two great-grandchildren. Her son, Kevin C. Graham, of Decatur, passed away on February 4.

Born in Fillmore, IL, Mary Lee graduated from Fillmore H.S., then moved to Decatur with her husband in 1950. She worked briefly at Illinois Bell as a secretary, but soon began her lifelong career as a stay-at-home mom, homemaker and home manager. In her spare time, she enjoyed pastel drawing, gardening, houseplants, and writing poetry. She had a huge place in her heart for all things "cats," and stray cats tended to become members of the family. Mary Lee will be missed for her artistic and organizational skills, compassion for others and willingness to listen.

A service to honor and celebrate Mary's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Mary will be laid to rest in Glendale Cemetery, Fillmore, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church in her honor.