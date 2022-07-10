June 14, 1931 - June 1, 2022

OCALA, Florida — It is with saddened hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Mary Lou Beck. Mary Lou went to her heavenly home on June 1, 2022.

She was born on June 14, 1931. As she always liked to remind us that is Flag Day. She was born the daughter of John Edward Underfanger III and Maria Hill Underfanger. She married Robert Lee Beck Sr, March 27, 1950, in Decatur IL.

She was the beloved Mother of four children: Linda Banta (Ocala, FL), Patricia Beck Crotser (deceased), Robert Lee Beck Jr. and his loving wife, Tammy (Decatur, IL), Debra Simmons (Ocala, FL). Besides the loving mother, she was a matriarch to an amazing family of six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, one sister, one brother and one daughter.

She will be interred next to her husband at Rochester Cemetery on July 12, 2022. There will be a small service at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel at the cemetery.

In lieu of cards and flowers, please donate to your charity of choice.