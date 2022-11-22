Nov. 2, 1928 - Nov. 20, 2022

DECATUR — Mary Lou Carrigan, 94, died Sunday morning, November 20, 2022, at Imboden Creek Living Center in Decatur, IL.

She was born November 2, 1928, in Kansas, IL, the daughter of Charles E. and Dora (Gates) Smith, spending her childhood in southern Illinois in the West Salem area. In 1941, she moved with her parents to Kankakee, IL, graduating from Kankakee High School in 1946.

After high school Mary Lou was employed by the telephone company as a switchboard operator where she met her husband, Robert (Mike) L. Carrigan.

The Carrigans purchased their first home in Bradley, IL, where they raised their family. A special part of Mary Lou's life was as a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley, IL, where she was part of the Dean Ladies Circle. She made lifetime friends at the church, enjoying their fellowship with activities the women participated in. She also enjoyed spending time with her neighbors.

Mary Lou was a beloved wife and mother and a wonderful, caring grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children: Dara (James) Warren of Bartonville, TX, Michael (Karen) Carrigan of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Timothy Carrigan (JohnMarc Alban) of Chicago, IL, and Darcy (Kristopher) Szecsy of Seabrook, TX; great-grandchildren: Tristin, Kaylee, and Mateo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two brothers: Marion and Malcolm Smith.

Per her wishes, there will be no visitation. Cremation rites will be accorded and a private burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Kankakee, IL, where she will be laid to rest by her husband, Robert (Mike) Carrigan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Imboden Creek Living Center - Holiday Fund (Carrigan) 180 West Imboden Drive, Decatur, IL, 62521.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.