DECATUR — Mary Lou Geer, 91, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born November 25, 1929, in Herrick, IL to Bernard K and Layla (Pope) Burrus. She married Ted Geer on June 7, 1947 in Herrick, IL. He passed away on July 11, 1989. Mary was a member of South Shore Christian Church. She loved to read and work on word searches.
She is survived by her three daughters: Cindie Howerton of Decatur, Cay (Dickie) Backstein of Decatur and Tedra (Mike) Witt of Quincy; her son-in-law, Chuck Housh; seven grandchildren: Tammy (Tim) Durbin, Scott (Cheryl) Howerton, Michelle Gottman, Brandon (Kathy) Housh, Micki Backstein, Ryan (Andrea) Witt and Autumn (Josh) Endrizzi; twelve great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lester; her daughter, Beckie Housh; her son-in-law, Steve Howerton; and her brother, Herb Burrus.
Honoring Mary's wishes, cremation services will be provided by the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to South Shore Christian Church. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
