× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — In the late evening hours of Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Mary Lou Phipps took the hand of Jesus and went home to be with the Lord. She passed away at the age of 93 in the home of her daughter, Penny, surrounded by her daughters, several granddaughters, one great-granddaughter and countless other family members present remotely.

Visitation will be Monday, September 7, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home, 2827 N. Oakland Avenue in Decatur. Private family services will be held Tuesday. Interment will follow at Star of Hope Mausoleum. To honor Mary Lou's unfailing dedication to her late husband, Lowell, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631, or online at alz.org. After Lowell's Alzheimers became too much for him to handle, Mary Lou picked up the torch and carried him through the years until his death in 2011.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.