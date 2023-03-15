June 7, 1942 - Jan. 26, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Mary Lou Rankins, 80, of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas, NV.

Mary was born on June 7, 1942, in Mt. Vernon, IL, the daughter of John Brookman and Bessie (Atchison) Brookman. She married Jessie Bunch in Decatur, IL. She married Eldon Sie Rankins in 1988, in St. Louis, MO.

She worked for numerous years for different veterinarians in Decatur, IL. Mary retired from the Decatur Police Department after 25 years as a dispatcher. She also more recently retired from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department after 18 years as a correctional assistant. Mary loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and friends. She had a great sense of humor and a huge love for all animals except snakes. She also loved traveling, crossword puzzles, watching Rip on Yellowstone and playing video poker. Mary will be greatly missed by all those she leaves behind.

Mary is survived by her children: Rhonda (Donald Jr.) Beiler of Decatur, IL, Randy (Sherri) Bunch of Las Vegas, NV, and Rodney (Sharon) Bunch of Decatur, IL; seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; siblings: Ruth Howell of Fairview Heights, IL, Carol (Rich) Marques of Indianapolis, IN, and Robert Brookman of Le Center, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, two sisters, and one great-grandson.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, IL.

Condolences may be left to the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.