GRAND JUNCTION, Colorado — Mary Lou Studebaker, 92, passed away peacefully at home in Grand Junction, Colorado on December 10, 2020. She was born January 9, 1928, in Jerseyville, Illinois. She was the middle of three children born to Chester Frazer and Leona (Young) Bell. She married Charles Studebaker on March 12, 1948. He preceded her in death on January 3, 2015. They shared over 60 years together. She enjoyed chocolate, camping, reading and being with family, especially her grandkids.

She leaves behind two children: Michael (Debi) Studebaker, Debra Studebaker and a son, Mark Studebaker who preceded her in death; nine grandchildren: Amy Iberg, Mindy Michalak (Darrin), Dustin Studebaker (Angel), Dillon Studebaker, Matthew Lofland (Raelyann), Brandon Lofland, Zachary Studebaker, Nico Studebaker and Debbie Studebaker; six great grandchildren: Gabbi Miles, Zoe Studebaker, Trenton and Kimberly Lofland, Brayden and Addyson Iberg. She is also survived by one sister, Betty Lee Jennings and one brother, Darrell Frazer, and several nieces.

Memorials are suggested to Grace United Methodist Church Economy Shop or a charity of your choice. Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date in Decatur, IL.