Mary Lou Tallman

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Rev. Dan Seibert officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m., Saturday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. The family requests that face masks be worn while attending the services. Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church in Shelbyville.

Mary Lou was born on September 2, 1923, in Moweaqua, IL, the daughter of Lloyd A. and Jennie (Cihak) Weakly. She attended grade school at Locust Grove and graduated from Moweaqua High School in 1940, where she was a cheerleader for all four years. She then attended Sparks Business College and went to work for the Illinois Public Aid Commission in Shelbyville in 1941. She married Warren E. Tallman on February 15, 1942 in Warrenton, MO. Warren joined the Air Force in 1943, and they moved to Thomasville, GA for one year before he was sent to England. Mary Lou then moved back to Shelbyville where she began working at First Federal Savings and Loan for 57 years, retiring in 2008. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Shelbyville, Order of the Eastern Star, American Legion Auxiliary, and served on the Shelby County Art Show Committee. She loved playing Bridge and Bunco.