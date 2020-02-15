DECATUR -- Mary Louise Clark, 57, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, after a long courageous battle of breast cancer.

Mary was born December 6, 1962, in Decatur, IL to Charles David and Jeannine Therese (Schniederjan) Peters. She married Kevin Mark Clark. He passed away July 23, 2009.

She is survived by her children, Andrew J. Clark, Sarah J. Clark, Rachel L. (Gavin Ladd) Clark and step-son, Bradley T. Clark; her mother, Jeannine Peters; her three grandchildren, Owen M. Ladd, Beckett G. Clark and Bentley R. Clark; two brothers, David M. Peters and Christopher A. (Carol) Peters; and her sister, Catherine S. (Kim) Harris.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She was preceded in death by her father.

Mary was the most loving and cherished mother and grandmother. She sacrificed so much for her family.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday before the service at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Ss James and Patrick Church.

The family of Mary Clark is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL. Please view the complete online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.moranandgoebel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0