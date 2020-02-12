Mary Louise Clark
DECATUR — Mary Louise Clark, 57, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, after a long courageous battle of breast cancer.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday before the service at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Ss. James and Patrick Parish. The family of Mary Clark is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL. Please view the complete online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.moranandgoebel.com.

