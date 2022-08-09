July 24, 1939 - Aug. 8, 2022

DECATUR — Mary Louise Dwyer, 83, of Decatur, passed away August 8, 2022, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.

Mary Lou was born in Lebanon, KY, on July 24, 1939, the daughter of Charles and Martha (Jolly) Haydon. She grew up in Springfield, KY, and was immensely proud of her Kentucky heritage. Mary Lou attended Georgetown Visitation Junior College and graduated from St. Louis University.

After graduation, Mary Lou was a social worker at the Pruitt-Igoe joint urban housing projects in St. Louis. She married Donald P. Dwyer in 1963. Upon their divorce, she single-handedly raised five children in Decatur. She then worked for many years at the Decatur Public Library as a children's librarian. After retirement she continued to volunteer at the library, and also served as a volunteer docent at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, IL. She was a member of Holy Family Parish in Decatur.

Mary Lou was a survivor: in recent years, she successfully battled stage IV lymphoma and endured a subsequent house fire. She loved living independently at her beloved home of 42 years in Decatur with her cat Churchill, and regularly joined friends for brunch, book club, and theater performances.

Mary Lou is survived by her children: Bridget Anne (Mark) Marry of Los Lunas, NM, Margaret "Molly" Moran (Al Mauro) Dwyer of Kansas City, MO, Kathleen "Katie" Duffy (David) Klein of El Paso, IL, Patrick Haydon (Rob Rubin) Dwyer of New York City, and Michael Ryan (Brett Stallone) Dwyer of Springfield, IL; brother, Joseph Jolly Haydon of Fredericksburg, VA, and William Kendall "Kenny/Duke" (Diana) Haydon of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren: Christopher Marry, Matthew Marry, Kelly Marry, Sophia Mauro, Francesca Mauro, Abigail Klein, and Benjamin Klein; sister-in-law, Mary Alice Dwyer-Dobbin; nieces and nephews: Rex and Nene Haydon, Macus Haydon, Cory Haydon Jamison and Mark Jamison, Caleb and Joanna Haydon, and Beau Haydon; and great-nieces and nephews: Forrest Haydon, Carmela Haydon, Alicia Haydon, Haydon Jamison, and Josie Jamison; and many, many close friends who have supported and loved her through the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; former spouse, Donald P. Dwyer; daughter, Mary Dwyer; sister, Susan Haydon; granddaughter: Megan Elizabeth Marry; and nephew, Joseph Jolly "Jay" Haydon Jr.

In accordance with her wishes, Mary Lou's body has been donated to St. Louis University.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Children's Department at the Decatur Public Library. Please write "in memory of Mary Lou Dwyer" on the check, and mail to the Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin Street, Decatur, IL, 62523.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Holy Family Church in Decatur. A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the Mass. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.moranandgoebel.com.