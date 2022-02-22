COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Mary Louise McBride "Mary Lou," 91, of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away February 17, 2022, at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs.

Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Friday, February 25, 2022, at Mountain View Mortuary, 2350 Montebello Square Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80918.

Mary Lou was born February 04, 1931 in Chicago IL, the daughter of James Thomas Murphy and Loretta (Dillon) Murphy. She was raised by Abbie and Doc Dumas in Decatur, IL, and attended St. James elementary and St. Theresa High School. She married Glen Clovis McBride in 1954. He preceded her in death on November 30, 1999. Mary Lou and Glen McBride spent the early years of their marriage in Caracas, Venezuela and Mexico City, Mexico where Glen McBride was in foreign business. They settled in Decatur, IL, where they raised four children through college and retired in Colorado Springs, CO.

Mary Lou received a bachelors and masters degree in education at Millikin University and was a teacher at John's Hill Junior High and Eisenhower High School in Decatur, IL. Mary Lou was an avid reader and enjoyed research of all subjects especially her Irish heritage and genealogy.

She is survived by her children: Patricia Snell of Denver CO, Michael (Amy) McBride of Austin, TX, Teresa (Rollie) DeAnda of Hotchkiss, Co, and Matthew Dillon McBride of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren: Benjamin Marcol and Jacob Snell; and step-granddaughter, Emily Marcol; and great-grandson, Weston Marcol.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com//obituaries//10596032.