DECATUR — Mary Louise "Weezie" Wilcox, 95, of Decatur, IL passed away at her home Thursday, December 24, 2020.

Mary Louise was born December 5, 1925 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Maurice and Wilma (Royer) Irish. She married Ralph W. "Skip" Wilcox Jr., on June 19, 1948, and they shared over sixty-eight years together. Weezie was a homemaker and member of Lampstand Presbyterian Church. She graduated from Millikin University and remained active with Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

Surviving are her sons: Ralph (Carla) Wilcox III of New Mexico and Daniel (Tresa) Wilcox of Chatham; grandchildren: Tim (Brooke) Wilcox, Collin Wilcox, and Erin Wilcox, and great-granddaughter Violet Wilcox.

Mary Louise was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Skip, one son Matthew Wilcox, and granddaughter Alison Wilcox.

A private graveside service will be held by the family at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Lampstand Church.

The family of Mary Louise "Weezie" Wilcox is being served by the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL.