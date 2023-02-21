Feb. 27, 1935 - Feb. 14, 2023

DECATUR — Mary Louise Williamson, 87, of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on Tuesday, February 14 2023.

Mary was born on February 27, 1935, in Elkville, IL, the daughter of Jasper and Vivian (Anderson) Gude.

Mary worked for Decatur Memorial Hospital in Data Processing for 33 years.

Mary married Donald Williamson on April 2, 1955, and they enjoyed 62 wonderful years together. From this union they had two beautiful daughters, Sherri and Donna, whom Mary was always very proud of and strived to make sure they received an education. Mary and Donald enjoyed traveling to different parts of the country and one of her favorite places to visit was Hawaii.

Mary was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

Mary leaves not to mourn but to cherish wonderful memories her daughters: Sherri (Jeffrey) Perkins, of Decatur, and Donna (Robert) Thompson of Tinley Park, IL; her grandchildren whom she adored and enjoyed very much: Jeffrey "JJ" Perkins of Phoenix, AZ, Dr. Jami Perkins of Chicago, IL, Dr. Samantha Thompson of Jacksonville, FL, and Michael Thompson of Sherman Oaks, CA; sisters: Ina Sanders of Elkville, IL, Frances Hill and Pat Newbon both of Decatur, IL; brother, Charles (Cathy) Gude of Colp, IL; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, many cousins and friends. Special friends, Mary Miller and Darlene King.

She was preceded in death by her husband Donald; parents; brothers: James, Donald and William; sister-in-law, Julia Gude; brothers-in-law: Leonard Sanders, Watson Hill and Bishop Willie Newbon.

Services will be held 12:00 Noon Friday, February 24, 2023, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church (530 W. Mound Road, Decatur) with visitation one hour before service.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Maryam Qureshi, Decatur Memorial Hospital Intermediate Care, and has entrusted the care of their loved one to Walker Funeral Service and Chapel, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Decatur Memorial Heart Center.