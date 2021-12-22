DECATUR — Mary Lucille Ahrens, 83, of Decatur, IL, passed away December 20, 2021, with her family by her side, after a long, brave battle with dementia.

Mary was born in Decatur on June 15, 1938, the daughter of James and Mary (Kendall) Patterson. After graduation from high school, she married Melvin Ahrens in 1957, in Decatur. After raising her children, she began a long career in customer service for different retailers, including K-Mart and Walgreens. Mary enjoyed playing Bingo, collecting spoons, and caring for her beloved family. She will long be remembered for her kindness and generosity.

Mary is survived by her children: Cheryl (Jim) Parks of Decatur, Michael Ahrens of Decatur, Brenda (Danny) Vest of Decatur, Jill (Kevin) Coffman of Macon, Kerri (Brad) Simpson of Mt. Zion, and Shannon Ahrens of Argenta; siblings: Shirley, Jimmy, Joe, Sandy, Pam, and David; twenty grandchildren; thirty-seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son Garry Ahrens, daughter Terri Ahrens, and siblings: Betty, Donald, Bobby, Lois, Susan, Loretta, Paul, and Garry.

Funeral services for Mary will be held at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 29. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Macon County Memorial Park. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.funeralvue.comogin/event#65703. Memorials may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.