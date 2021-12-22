DECATUR — Mary Lucille Ahrens, 83, of Decatur, IL, passed away December 20, 2021, with her family by her side, after a long, brave battle with dementia.
Mary was born in Decatur on June 15, 1938, the daughter of James and Mary (Kendall) Patterson. After graduation from high school, she married Melvin Ahrens in 1957, in Decatur. After raising her children, she began a long career in customer service for different retailers, including K-Mart and Walgreens. Mary enjoyed playing Bingo, collecting spoons, and caring for her beloved family. She will long be remembered for her kindness and generosity.
Mary is survived by her children: Cheryl (Jim) Parks of Decatur, Michael Ahrens of Decatur, Brenda (Danny) Vest of Decatur, Jill (Kevin) Coffman of Macon, Kerri (Brad) Simpson of Mt. Zion, and Shannon Ahrens of Argenta; siblings: Shirley, Jimmy, Joe, Sandy, Pam, and David; twenty grandchildren; thirty-seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son Garry Ahrens, daughter Terri Ahrens, and siblings: Betty, Donald, Bobby, Lois, Susan, Loretta, Paul, and Garry.
Funeral services for Mary will be held at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 29. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Macon County Memorial Park. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.funeralvue.comogin/event#65703. Memorials may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.