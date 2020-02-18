DECATUR — Mary M. Auton, 96, of Decatur, IL, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at Prairie Creek Village.

Mary was born January 20, 1924, in Decatur, the daughter of John Henry and Viola Katherine (Johnson) Ryder. Mary attended Central Baptist Church and retired from St. Mary's Hospital in 1986 where she worked in housekeeping. She married Edison J. Walters and he preceded her in death. She then married Corum E. Auton and he preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her parents, daughter Phyllis Beals, granddaughter Rachel Allen, grandson Dan Beals, great grandson Mason Beals, four sisters and five brothers.

Surviving are her children: Richard (Ruby) Walters of Oakley, Brenda Born of Decatur and Sharree (Michael) Severe of Mt. Zion; eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren; sisters: Marian (Roy) Fosnight and Erma Flanagan of TN; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services to celebrate her life will be 11 am, Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Heartland Community Church; visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the church. Burial will follow in Macon County Memorial Park, Decatur. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

