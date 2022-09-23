April 11, 1950 - Sept. 20, 2022

DECATUR — Mary Margaret "Molly" Ellis, 72, of Decatur, passed away September 20, 2022 at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.

Molly was born in Decatur on April 11, 1950, the daughter of Blish "Jack" and Betty Lou (Garver) Moore. She graduated from St. Teresa High School. She loved spending time with her family and was passionate about cooking and fireworks. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish.

Molly is survived by her children: Thomas (Tracy) Ellis of Bethany, Benjamin Ellis of Champaign, Andrew (Ann Albert-Ellis) Ellis of Decatur, and Marie (Chad) Wayne of Decatur; sister-in-law Suzanne Moore; grandchildren: Brett Ellis, Joe Ellis, Christopher Ellis, John Ellis, Boone Ellis, Jack Wayne, Grant Wayne, and Ruby Lou Wayne; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, partner Fred Clark, and brother Timothy Moore.

Special thanks to Fresenius Dialysis Center and Imboden Creek Living Center for their exceptional care.

Visitation for Molly will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial in Graceland Cemetery will follow the Mass. Memorials may be directed to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, St. Teresa High School, or Special Olympics. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.