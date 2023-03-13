Dec. 19, 1939 - March, 9, 2023

DECATUR — Mary Margaret (Murray) Zinn, 83, of Decatur, IL, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Lincolnshire Place, Decatur.

Memorial Mass will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church, Decatur, with Rev. John Burnette, Celebrant. Visitation will be 10:00–11:00 a.m., Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur, IL.

Mary grew up on the West end of Decatur the only daughter of William Howard and Margaret Olive (Harris) Murray. She was born on December 19, 1939 in Decatur, IL. As a young girl she attended St. Pats Elementary School and Woodrow Wilson Jr. High and graduated from Decatur High School, Decatur, IL. She worked in her father's insurance business McNamara & Murray Insurance in Decatur, IL. She married Ronald Zinn in Decatur, IL on Nov. 30, 1991. Mary was a member of St. James and Patrick Parish. Mary loved traveling, reading and attending plays at the Little Theater on the Square in Sullivan, IL.

Mary is survived by her husband Ronald; stepsons: Scott Zinn and Randy Zinn and wife, Candy all of Decatur, Brian Zinn and wife, Kelly of Warrensburg; four step-grandchildren; brother, Joe Murray and wife, Susan of Mattoon, IL; brother, William H "Bill" Murray and wife, Patty of Amarillo, TX; sister-in-law, Cleda Murray of AZ; and several nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Margaret Murray and brother, John Murray.

The family would like to thank the staff of Lincolnshire Place and Safe Haven Hospice for their compassion and care of Mary.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.