EFFINGHAM — Mary Maxine Westendorf, 93, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Effingham, IL.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Montrose, IL with burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.

Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities, Family Life Center or the Silk Purse and may be received at Johnson Funeral Home, 1110 N. Fourth Street, Effingham, IL 62401. Online condolences may be shared at www.johnsonandsonsfhcom.

Mary Maxine was born on February 25, 1927 in Montrose, IL, the daughter of John and Margaret (Bersig) Holkenbrink. She married Oliver "Ollie" Westendorf on April 27, 1946, and he preceded her in death on January 10, 2003.

Maxine and Ollie raised eight children in Montrose. She loved cooking meals for her family followed by playing dominoes and cards. Her family enjoyed her quick wit with card playing.