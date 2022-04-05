Sept. 5, 1932 - April 3, 2022

Mary Mm McMillen, 89, passed away on April 3, 2022, in Decatur, IL.

Mary was born to Charlie and Rilla Blackman on September 5, 1932, in Stonefort, IL. She married Donald McMillen on October 1, 1954 in Decatur, IL. Donald McMillen passed on March 22, 2017. She was a member of the First Church of Nazarene.

Mary is survived by her sons; Jeffrey (Jamie) McMillen, David (Shelley) McMillen; daughter, Jennifer (Bart) Harris; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband; parents; nine siblings; and one grandson, Desi McMillen.

Services will be held on Thursday April 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Star of Hope Mausoleum in the Graceland Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Star of Hope Mausoleum in the Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials to First Church of Nazarene.

