Mary Noland

Mary was born January 15, 1949 in Decatur, IL to Glenn and Roberta VanDeventer. She was a graduate of St. Teresa High School. She married Gregg Noland on March 19, 1976. Mary loved the St. Louis Cardinals, reading, shopping with her daughter and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, amazing mother, and wonderful, caring grandmother. Mary had a big heart and will be missed by many.