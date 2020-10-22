 Skip to main content
Mary Noland
SPRINGFIELD — Mary Noland, 71, passed away on October 20, 2020 with her family by her side.

Mary was born January 15, 1949 in Decatur, IL to Glenn and Roberta VanDeventer. She was a graduate of St. Teresa High School. She married Gregg Noland on March 19, 1976. Mary loved the St. Louis Cardinals, reading, shopping with her daughter and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, amazing mother, and wonderful, caring grandmother. Mary had a big heart and will be missed by many.

Surviving are her husband, Gregg; son, Brian (Heather); daughter, Amy (Scott), and grandson, Cole.

Visitation will be Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Tanzyus & Logan. Following graveside service at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

