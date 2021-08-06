DECATUR — Mary P. Kraus, 96, of Decatur died at 6:36 a.m., Thursday, August 5, 2021. She peacefully passed in her home surrounded by her family. Although she's at rest, her spirit will radiate through all who were blessed with her presence.
Mary was born May 10, 1925 in Decatur, IL, daughter of John and Christina Johno (Kitson). She was an active charter member of St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church.
She married Paul J. Kraus on October 18, 1947 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Surviving: Michael (Beverly) Kraus, Gary (Heidi Griffith) Kraus, Stephen (Brenda) Kraus, Gregory Kraus, Patricia (Russell) Goodwin, Barbara Evans, and Paula (Kevin) Vanderbeek; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and sister Helen Zindel.
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul, her parents and infant son Paul David.
Mary was a devoted wife and mother, avid reader, wonderful cook, great listener and had a great sense of humor. She graduated from Decatur High. She instantly became 10 years younger at the entrance of a CASINO!
Mass of Christian Burial celebrating her life will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 9, 2021 in St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Teresa or St. Thomas.
The family of Mary P. Kraus is being served by Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care.
