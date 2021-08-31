LAYTON, Utah — Mary Pauline Binkley, 98, of Layton, UT, formerly of Decatur, IL passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

A graveside service to honor and celebrate Mary's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg, IL. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with services.

Mary was born on January 6, 1923 in Poplar, MT, the daughter of Isaac and Nellie (Arnold) Buchanan. She married Frank B. Binkley on October 7, 1949. He preceded her in death March of 1969. Mary was a dietitian for St. Mary's Hospital. She was a member of Crestview Christian Church.

Mary is survived by her son: Ed (Marilyn) Binkley of Clinton, UT; grandchildren: Jennifer (Peter) Rasor of Surprise, AZ and Erin (Trent) Fluhrer of Kaysville, UT; and, eight great grandchildren: Samantha, Alyssa, Leah and Gloria Rasor of Surprise, AZ; Sawyer and Trevor Holm, Izabella and Carson Fluhrer of Kaysville, UT.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and three brothers.

