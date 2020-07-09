Mary Rebecca Pickrell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Mary Rebecca (Becky) Pickrell 101, passed away May 18th 2020 at Decatur Illinois Randall Residence/Keystone, where she had lived for over ten years.

Due to Covid-19, a private memorial Service will be July 12 at Illiopolis Christian Church with Rev. Melissa Ebken officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in memory of Becky Pickrell to the Illiopolis Christian Church. Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home is assisting the family with the services.

Becky was born March 25, 1919 in Springfield, Il. She graduated from Illiopolis High School in1937 then attended Springfield St John's nursing in 1940. Her first job was at Decatur St Mary's Hospital until she was asked to be a nurse at the Illiopolis Ammunition Plant during War II. While working at the plant she met her future husband, Martin Groves, and were married January 19, 1945. She worked as an industrial nurse in St Louis while her husband went to Logan College to become a chiropractor. After his graduation, Becky became his assistant in their office in East St Louis. They later opened an additional office in Belleville. They worked together for over 37 years, until Martin passed away December 28, 1986.