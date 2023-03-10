July 10, 1939 - March 3, 2023

Mary was an incredibly wonderful woman who was fiercely loved throughout her life by her immediate family, myriad relatives, and numerous friends and professional colleagues. Her memory will be treasured forever by all who knew her.

Preceding Mary in death were her parents; her brother, Judge James Barr; and her sister, Carla Jean Barr. She is survived by her husband, Rudy; her children: Robert of Decatur and Elise of Minneapolis; her son-in-law, Norman Wondero; and many nieces and nephews.

Donations in Mary's honor can be made to Feed My Starving Children.

