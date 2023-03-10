July 10, 1939 - March 3, 2023
Mary was an incredibly wonderful woman who was fiercely loved throughout her life by her immediate family, myriad relatives, and numerous friends and professional colleagues. Her memory will be treasured forever by all who knew her.
Preceding Mary in death were her parents; her brother, Judge James Barr; and her sister, Carla Jean Barr. She is survived by her husband, Rudy; her children: Robert of Decatur and Elise of Minneapolis; her son-in-law, Norman Wondero; and many nieces and nephews.
Donations in Mary's honor can be made to Feed My Starving Children.
See full obituary and share your condolences with the family at brintlingerandearl.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.