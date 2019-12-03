DECATUR — Mary Ruth Berry, 89, of Decatur, IL, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 5, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Danville, IL. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family.
Mary was born March 29, 1930, in Danville, IL, daughter of Robert and Ruth (Hunsaker) King. She married Ralph L. Berry on August 19, 1949, in Danville. He preceded her in death. Mary was a member of St. James Catholic Church and the Christian Woman's Club of Elizabethtown, KY. She enjoyed sewing clothing for her children and grandchildren, U of I sports, the Tennis and Food Channels, and was a diehard Cubs Fan.
She is survived by her children: Robert Berry and wife Dena of Rochester, IL, Michael Berry and wife Anne of Ijamesville, MD, Nancy Lohrstorfer and husband Charles of Decatur, IL, Patricia McLain and husband Richard of Genoa City, WI, Mary Badgeley and husband Phil of McHenry, IL, and James Berry of Decatur, IL; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter Karen Courter.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
