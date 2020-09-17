DECATUR — Mary Shellabarger Cleave, 92, passed away September 12, 2020, after a brief stay in hospital and physical therapy while trying to return to her home in Primrose Retirement Community of Decatur, where she had enjoyed life for the past seven years. Mary was born January 31, 1928, in Salina, Kansas, to Maud (Dunlap) Shellabarger and William Lincoln Shellabarger, Jr. She lived in Decatur almost all her life except when she was away at boarding schools including Hacienda Del Sol in Tucson, Arizona, Ferrie Hall and Dana Hall, and at universities that included Connecticut College, University of Illinois, and University of Southern California, where she graduated with a degree in math. She was very good in the sciences, achieving the highest test score in physics they had seen at Dana Hall, while also playing goalie for the field hockey team. Mary Dunlap Shellabarger met young Scott William Cleave, Jr. at Bidwell's Tavern on a football weekend in Urbana, and they were married a few years later, on November 25, 1955, in Decatur, Illinois, where she grew up.

She was a marvelous homemaker and chef, raising four boys who will miss her dearly. Surviving are her four children, Scott (Paula) of Evanston, Illinois, John (Mary Beth) also of Evanston, Illinois, Robert (Michelle) of Half Moon Bay, California, and William (Cynthia) of Pennington, New Jersey; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her younger sister, Helen (Richard) Clark of Bellevue, Washington. Mary had many lifelong friends in Decatur and elsewhere and enjoyed frequent parties with them. Her sons remember her distinctive laugh during "bridge club" parties where they think nary a hand of cards was played. As the children launched out, Mary rekindled her love of art, taking classes at local universities and colleges then helping to open Gallery 510 in her beloved great aunt's former home on Decatur Street. She showed her paintings, jewelry and ceramics throughout the area and held art workshops for local school groups. She leaves behind a community made richer by her contributions, memories of many close friends, and the legacy of a loving mother and spouse that remains foundational for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Scott, and her older sister, Anne (Ira) Abbott.