SHELBYVILLE — Mary Sue Mifflin, 76, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 in her residence.
A private burial will take place on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Camp Butler National Cemetery, Riverton, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Shriners Hospitals for Children and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565. Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.
