DECATUR -- Mary Suzanne “Sue” Senger, 93, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Imboden Creek Living Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at St. Thomas Church of the Apostle. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday before the service at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Decatur.
You have free articles remaining.
Memorials may be directed to St. Teresa High School 2710 North Water Street, Decatur 62526.
The family of Sue Senger is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL.
Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.moranandgoebel.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Senger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.