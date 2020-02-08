Mary Suzanne "Sue" Senger
0 entries

Mary Suzanne "Sue" Senger

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Suzanne "Sue" Senger

DECATUR -- Mary Suzanne “Sue” Senger, 93, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Imboden Creek Living Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at St. Thomas Church of the Apostle. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday before the service at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Decatur.

Memorials may be directed to St. Teresa High School 2710 North Water Street, Decatur 62526.

The family of Sue Senger is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL.

Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.moranandgoebel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Senger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News