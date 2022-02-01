DECATUR — Mary V. Simpson, 91, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 7:04 a.m., Friday, January 28, 2022, in the Loft Rehabilitation of Decatur.

The family will receive friends for visitation Friday, February 4, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. A vigil prayer service will be held at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, February 7, 2022, in Henry Cemetery, Henry, IL. Memorials may be made in Mary's memory to St. James Catholic Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Mary was born July 21, 1930, in Henry, IL, the daughter of David and Ethel (Stoner) Ries. She married Ira J. Simpson on August 9, 1952. He preceded her in death on March 20, 2021. Mary had retired as a legal secretary for the Law Practices of John Regan and Jim Tueth. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church.

Surviving are her children: Michael Simpson (Lynn) of Conroe, TX, Betty Heggemeier of Decatur, IL, Mark Simpson of Henry, IL, Greg Simpson of Decatur, IL and Bob Rowe of Champaign, IL, and Julie Rawlings (Peter) of Helsingborg, Sweden; sister: Betty Bertolo of Roanoke, IL; grandchildren: James Rawlings (Zara), Jenny Rawlings, Henry Rawlings, Adam Simpson (Jennifer), and Amy Lavergne (Chad); great-grandchildren: Callie Simpson, Ainsley Simpson, Brendon Lavergne, and Dylan Lavergne.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and one sister.