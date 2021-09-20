RAMSEY — Mary V. "Topsy" Strain, 87, of Ramsey passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, in St. Anthony's Hospital, Effingham. Funeral services for Topsy will be held Thursday, September 23, 2021, in Herrick Baptist Church, Herrick, IL at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jay Huddleston officiating. Burial will be in Myers Cemetery, Herrick, IL. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service at the church. The funeral service will be live streamed on Facebook via Pastor Jay Mark Huddleston's page.