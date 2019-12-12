CLINTON — Mary Winifred Bradshaw, 83, of Clinton, IL passed away 3 A.M. December 12, 2019 at Manor Court, Clinton, Il.
Services will be 10 AM, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Texas Christian Church, Clinton, IL with Scott Marsh and Pastor Joe Bradshaw officiating. Burial will follow at Harmony Cemetery, Beason, IL. Visitation will be 5 – 7 PM, Monday, December 16, 2019 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL. Memorials may be directed to the Texas Christian Church, Second Chance Pet Adoption or to the Mary Bradshaw Memorial Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
