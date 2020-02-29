Maryann Hansen

DECATUR -- Maryann Armstrong Hansen, 88, wife of the late James Walter Hansen, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant, SC.

Maryann was born March 19, 1931 in Decatur, Illinois, daughter of the late George King Armstrong and the late Ida Lamb Armstrong. She graduated from Millikin University. She and James moved to California and later to South Carolina.

She is survived by two daughters, Beth Hansen of Easton, MD and Margaret Herlihy (Anthony) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; brother, John Armstrong (June) of Carmel, CA; and three grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Armstrong.

Family graveside services were held February 19 in Mt. Pleasant, SC. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting www.legacy.com/obituaries/charleston

