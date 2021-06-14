DECATUR — Maryann Schultz, 81, of Decatur, IL passed away June 9, 2021 at her residence.

Maryann was born July 7, 1939 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Carl and Catherine (Fry) Mohr. She married Donald W. Schultz on August 21, 1970 in Decatur, IL.

Maryann had worked as a secretary for sixteen years for Soy capital Bank and then another sixteen years for Wabash Hospital Association. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She had also been a member of the VFW and American Legion Women's Auxiliary.

Surviving are her husband Donald; children: Todd William Schultz of Decatur, IL and Angela Brown (David) of Decatur, IL; sister, Shirley Cribett of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren: Raphaela, Dawn, Raven, Madaline and great grandchildren, Shyann, Sabrina, Chloe and Dillon.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents.

Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials: Traditions Health or Imboden Creek Living Center.

A special thanks to David and Sabrina for their help, day and night and the support of Traditions Health.

Condolences may be left to Maryann's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

Services will be streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#55461.