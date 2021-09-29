RADCLIFF, Kentucky — Master Sergeant David Eugene Shaw, 49, of Radcliff, KY, died Saturday, September 25, 2021 at AnMed Health Cannon in Pickens, SC.

MSG Shaw considered it a privilege to honorably serve in the U. S. Army. His career, of 19 years, included three combat deployments. He is the recipient of the Bronze Star Medal and three Meritorious Service Medals. Guaranteed, Dave could raise everyone's spirit with a laugh and a smile. He was a handyman able to repair, fix or build anything. He was willing to help anyone with anything.

He was preceded in death by two siblings: Dianne Toedt and Jon Toedt.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Shaw of Radcliff; four children: Andrew (Sonny) Shaw of Fairbanks, AK, Annie (John) Juchum of Columbia, SC, Abby (Jacob) Kubik of Radcliff and Aaron (Jocelyn) Shaw of Elyria, OH; his parents, Orie and Ruth Shaw of Weldon, IL; three siblings: Bill Toedt, Steve Toedt and Jill Toedt of IL; five grandchildren: Michael Ward and Matthew Ward of Lenoir, NC, Elouise Juchum and Arthur Juchum of Columbia, SC and Oliver Shaw of Fairbanks, AK.

The funeral service, with military honors, will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Bible Baptist Church, Radcliff, KY with Pastor Brad Braudis and Chaplain Philip Jeon officiating.

Visitation will begin at 4:30 p.m., Friday, until the time of the service, at Bible Baptist Church.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.nebfh.com.