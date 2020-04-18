DECATUR -- Matthew Brendan “Matt” Moore, 47, of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Memorial Medical Center, Springfield.
Matt was born May 13, 1972, in Decatur, the son of James R. Moore and Marilyn K. Lang. He was preceded in death by James R. Moore, Karen Sue Moore and Norbert H Pierceall. Matt worked as a system's engineer at LRS in Springfield and was an active member of Decatur Garage Guys. He married Sarah M. Duncan on May 23, 2019, in Decatur.
Surviving is his wife Sarah of Decatur; son, Brendan Matthew Moore of Decatur; mother, Marilyn K. Pierceall of Decatur; brother, James C. Moore of IA; step-children: Brannan Taylor of MO, Madolyne Taylor of Decatur, and Jaymee Huff of MO; other relatives and many cherished friends.
Matt suffered a long battle with Polycystic Kidney Disease and was fortunate enough to receive a kidney in 2012.
He loved his son more than anything and together they enjoyed computers and gaming. He spent several hours online with his dear friend Bobby McInvaille playing World of Warcraft, Path of Exile, and most recently Modern Warfare.
He was passionate about cars and thoroughly enjoyed talking to other car enthusiasts. He especially loved doing burnouts with his Mercedes E63 AMG.
A private service will be held at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home with burial to follow in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Gift of Hope & Tissue Donor Network, Attn Ashley Ocasio, 425 Spring Lake Drive, Itasca, IL 60143-2076; https:/www.giftofhope.orgonetary-donations A public memorial service is planned for the near future.
Arrangements by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2801 N. Monroe St., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.
