Sept. 14, 1961—Oct. 27, 2022

DECATUR — Matthew Brent LaFrence, 61, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 3:52 AM on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Matt was born on September 14, 1961, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Bert Melvin LaFrence and Carolyn “Ann” (Brown) LaFrence. Matt met the love of his life, Laura in Normal, IL, and they married on September 20, 1986, in Normal, IL.

He was an amazing dad who absolutely adored his three children and grandson. Matt was an avid reader, Trekkie, and Cubs fan. He had a distinguished career as an Insurance Adjuster for 36 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed refereeing club and high school soccer. He was a true gentleman who never knew a stranger.

Matt is survived by his wife, Laura of Decatur, IL; children: Kyle Matthew LaFrence and wife Taylor of O’Fallon, IL, Ryan Michael LaFrence of Atlanta, GA, and Kaitlyn Ann LaFrence and fiance Richard Edward De Leon of San Antonio, TX; grandchild, Gabriel Kyle LaFrence; brother, Andrew David Chapman LaFrence and wife Kimberly Ann Chapman LaFrence of Stillwater, MN; sister, Alison Denise LaFrence, MD and husband, John Edwards, MD of Burnsville, MN; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, with visitation from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. The burial will be at a later date in Funks Grove Cemetery, Funks Grove, IL.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

