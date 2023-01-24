May 15, 1968 - Jan. 18, 2023
Matthew Ernest Ferguson, 54, died January 18, 2023. He was born May 15, 1968 in St. Charles, MO, the son of Jerry and Carol Ferguson.
Matt believed in Jesus and was a devoted father, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He loved being with family and all the fun fishing, hunting, camping trips, and the laughter of family get-togethers. He loved his church family and enjoyed volunteering there. Our loss is heaven's gain, and even though his journey on earth is done, he will be forever in our hearts and memories.
Matthew leaves behind his beloved daughter, Heather Lynn; his mother, Carol; sister, Wendy (Aaron) Zindars; brothers: Jeremy and Brien (Tammy); and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his wife, Sue and father, Jerry Ferguson.
Moran and Goebel Funeral Home is providing cremation services for Matt. Memorial Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. January 26, 2023, and Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. at Life Builders Church, 833 W. Pershing Road, Decatur, IL. 62526. Pastor Tim Lusitana will officiate. Memorials may be made to Life Builders Church.
