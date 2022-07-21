Nov. 2, 1979 - July 15, 2022

MARY ESTHER, Florida — Matthew Laurence Kirby, 42, of Mary Esther, FL, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away at his residence on July 15, 2022.

Matthew was born November 2, 1979 in Decatur, IL, the son of Gary and Kathy (Hayes) Kirby.

Matthew was a plant manager for US Meltblown, manufacturing N-95 masks. He served this company for two years.

He was a past member of Holy Family Catholic Church. He also loved spending time with his family, spending time by the ocean, and fishing.

Surviving are his parents; children: Landon Kirby of Decatur, IL, Addison Kirby of Florence, KY, Jaxon Kirby of Florence, KY; siblings: Jason Kirby (Shannon) of Decatur, IL, Kevin Kirby (Michelle) of Decatur, IL, Laura Woolington (Kyle) of Decatur, IL; several nieces and nephews: Tyler, Taylor, Keely, Ella, Mila, Destini, Kaylee, CJ; and great-nieces: Briella and Annalise.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; uncles: Kevin Hayes, Pat Hayes; cousins: Brad Kirby and Adam Carter.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Monday, July 25, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will be at Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

Memorials to the family of Matthew Kirby for his children.

Condolences may be left to Matthew's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.