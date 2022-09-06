April 18, 1971 - Sept. 3, 2022

DECATUR — Matthew P. Parsons, 51, of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, in his home with his family by his side.

Matt was born April 18, 1971, in Decatur, IL, the son of Porter and Janice (White) Parsons. He proudly served his country in U.S. Army during the Gulf War. Matt was a journeyman lineman with IBEW Local #51. He was an avid fan of the Cubs, Blackhawks, and NASCAR and known for his witty sense of humor. Matt married Tammie Haugerud on August 5, 2007.

Matt is survived by his wife Tammie; mother, Janice; stepchildren: Colton Beams and Miranda (Alex) Cozzone; step-grandson, Slade Cozzone; brother, Chris Parsons; sister, Lori (Steve) May; nephew, John May; nieces: Kaylee (Brandon) Coughlin and Mariah May; great-nephew, Cooper Coughlin; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Matt is preceded in death by his father Porter.

Services to celebrate Matt's life will be 6:00 PM Friday, September 9, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Blue Mound. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to the Decatur Macon County Animal Shelter.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 566 N. Railroad Ave. Blue Mound, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.